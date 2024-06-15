LONDON: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the King's official birthday parade at Buckingham Palace following her recent update on her cancer treatment progress, marking her first public appearance since Christmas Day, just weeks before her diagnosis, CNN reported.

Accompanied by her husband, Prince William, the Princess arrived at the palace as Trooping the Colour commenced.

Spectators of all ages lined the mall, some donning Union Jack bucket hats and fascinators, while others waved flags and sang the national anthem patriotically.





Kate, as she is also known, watched the parade with her family nearby and later joined fellow royals on the balcony, signalling a significant moment in her recovery journey.

In a health update shared on Friday, Kate expressed optimism about her recovery, noting "good progress" but acknowledging that her treatment would continue for several more months.

"I'm not out of the woods yet," she candidly stated, according to CNN.

Despite undergoing treatment himself, King Charles III participated in the festivities, underscoring his commitment to royal duties amid his health challenges.

Trooping the Colour, a grand military spectacle involving 1,400 officers, 400 musicians, and 200 horses processing from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade is a long standing tradition marking the British sovereigns official birthday for over 260 years, although Charles's actual birthday falls in November.

Since the 18th century, British monarchs have celebrated both an official birthday and a private event on their real birth dates, a tradition reportedly initiated by King George II to ensure better weather for outdoor festivities.

Following the parade, the royal family traditionally gathers on the palace balcony to acknowledge the cheering well-wishers below, a highlight eagerly anticipated by the public.

Kate's appearance drew much attention and anticipation among onlookers, who gathered with flasks of tea to stay warm and discussed their excitement.

"We're very excited," remarked Reine Geldenhuys, 41.

"We've been missing seeing her out in public so we're here for her mostly."

In a slight departure from last year's inaugural procession, King Charles opted to participate in a carriage rather than on horseback this year, reflecting adjustments necessitated by his ongoing treatment.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, the King travelled down the mall along with other members of the royal family.

This year's celebrations were adapted to accommodate the King's health needs, with each engagement carefully reviewed and adjusted as necessary since his return to public duties in April, as reported by CNN.

During Saturday's events, King Charles reviewed troops seated in an Ascot Landau carriage alongside Queen Camilla, maintaining his commitment to ceremonial duties despite his health challenges.

Despite a recent incident in April where three of the British Army's horses bolted in London, the horses have since returned to duty and are expected to participate in the weekend's birthday parade.

The remaining horses are currently enjoying a summer break in the Chilterns and will resume service in due course, according to the army, CNN reported.