Cambodia king approves nomination of Hun Manet as next PM
The decree was shared on the Telegram channel of Hun Sen, who will be stepping down after 38 years in power
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's king has approved the government's nomination of Hun Manet, the eldest son of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, to become the next premier, according to a decree published on Monday.
The appointment of Western-educated army general Hun Manet requires the approval of the newly elected National Assembly, expected this month.
