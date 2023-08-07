Begin typing your search...

Cambodia king approves nomination of Hun Manet as next PM

The decree was shared on the Telegram channel of Hun Sen, who will be stepping down after 38 years in power

ByReutersReuters|7 Aug 2023 4:34 AM GMT
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's king has approved the government's nomination of Hun Manet, the eldest son of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, to become the next premier, according to a decree published on Monday.

The decree was shared on the Telegram channel of Hun Sen, who will be stepping down after 38 years in power.

The appointment of Western-educated army general Hun Manet requires the approval of the newly elected National Assembly, expected this month.

