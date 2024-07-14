Bullet pierced upper part of my ear: Trump after escaping assassination bid

WASHINGTON: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life.

"I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," the former president said.

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," he said.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson of the US Secret Service, the incident happened around 6:15 pm local time when the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.

US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. "One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured," he said, adding that this incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.