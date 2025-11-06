Brazilian model shocked to find her photo used 22 times in 2024 Haryana voter list

CHENNAI: A controversy erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a Brazilian model’s photo appeared multiple times in the voter list of the Raoi Assembly constituency in Haryana last year. Gandhi claimed that the woman’s image was used in 22 instances under names like Seema and Saraswathi, across 10 polling booths. Over 25 lakh fake voters were listed, he alleged.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the model, identified as Larissa from Brazil, reacted with shock after learning her picture was misused in India’s voter database. Expressing disbelief on social media, she said, “They are using my photo to pretend I’m Indian. This is madness. What kind of world are we living in?”

Following the revelation, searches for “Larissa Brazilian model” surged online, with over 10,000 people looking her up within 24 hours of Rahul Gandhi's press conference.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission asserted that Gandhi's vote manipulation charge is "unfounded" as neither any appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana nor was any multiple voting flagged when it happened.