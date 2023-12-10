BNP calls 36-hour blockade from Dec 12 to press for demands

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for 11th round of blockade from December 12 to press for its demands, including elections under a non-party interim government, local media reported.

During a virtual press conference, BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the blockade will begin at 6 a.m. on December 12 (Tuesday) and end at 6 p.m. the next day, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Ambulances, oxygen carrying vehicles and press vehicles will be exempted during the blockade.

The blockade is being called to mount pressure on the Awami League governmentto release BNP leaders and activists who were arrested during the clashes with police, and election under a non-party interim government.

Rizvi alleged that the Awami League government wants to hold elections "in its own way and that's why it is obstructing our human chain programme and torturing workers".

The BNP had called the human chain programme on Sunday in which top party leaders and family members of the victims of enforced disappearances and political killings participated.

Bangladesh elections are scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.