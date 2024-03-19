Begin typing your search...

Blinken says hoping for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

His upcoming trip to the Middle East had several aims, including reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken says hoping for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Antony Blinken

MANILA: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday his upcoming trip to the Middle East had several aims, including reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

The visit will be to "discuss the right architecture for lasting regional peace", he said at a press conference during a visit to Manila.

