Begin typing your search...
Blinken says hoping for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
His upcoming trip to the Middle East had several aims, including reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
MANILA: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday his upcoming trip to the Middle East had several aims, including reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and securing the release of hostages.
The visit will be to "discuss the right architecture for lasting regional peace", he said at a press conference during a visit to Manila.
Next Story