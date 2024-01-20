Biden speaks with Netanyahu after almost a month, discusses two-state solution

WASHINGTON DC: Amid growing tensions over Israel's war against Hamas, US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after nearly a month and reiterated his vision of a 'two-state solution' while guaranteeing Israel's security.

The US President also discussed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages under Hamas captivity and reviewed the situation in Gaza.

"The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President and the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in Gaza and the shift to targeted operations that will enable the flow of increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance while keeping the military pressure on Hamas and its leaders," the White House said in a statement.

President Biden also welcomed the Israeli government's decision to allow the shipment of flour directly through Ashdod port for the Palestinian people, while the US teams are working on options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into Gaza.

The two leaders discussed the recent progress in ensuring the Palestinian Authority's revenues are available to pay salaries, including for the Palestinian Security Forces in the West Bank.

President Biden also emphasised Israel's responsibility to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent, even as it battles with the terror group Hamas.

"The President discussed Israel's responsibility even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent. The President also discussed his vision for a more durable peace and security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," the statement added.

Notably, the call came amid growing frustration in the White House with the Israeli leader over the course of the war against Hamas, according to The Hill.

Recently, Netanyahu rejected the idea of the creation of a Palestinian state that the US has put as a priority goal in supporting Israel's war against Hamas over the October 7 terrorist attack.

Although President Biden has stood against calls for Israel to agree to a cease-fire, but is facing increasing pressure from Democrats in Congress -- including from strong supporters of Israel -- over US military assistance to Israel seen as contributing to Palestinian deaths, The Hill reported.



