"Bengal will stand together, we shall overcome," says West Bengal Governor on Cyclone Dana

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on Thursday expressed solidarity with the people in the wake of Cyclone Dana and said that the people of Bengal have braved many storms and will face Dana with confidence and patience. He added "Bengal will stand together. India will stand together.

We shall overcome." In a video statement, Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "We are now, in a moment of crisis. Cyclone Dana is nearing but we in Bengal have braved many storms.

We will face Dana also with confidence and fortitude. Bengal will stand together.

India will stand together. We shall overcome...Please follow all instructions issued by the Government and Disaster Management Authorities...All Disaster Management machinery of the State Government and the Government of India are kept well-oiled and fit.

" Meanwhile, in a post on X, Raj Bhavan stated that Governor CV Ananda Bose will be monitoring the activities of Cyclone Dana from the Control Room at Raj Bhavan. "In view of the impending landfall of Cyclone DANA, Governor has canceled all his programmes and shall be monitoring the activities of Cyclone Dana from the Control Room in Raj Bhavan.

He will also be keeping a watch over the unfolding situation across the vulnerable districts," Raj Bhavan said on X.

Earlier, Airport authorities said that flight operations at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will be suspended for 15 hours starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Dana.

According to airport authorities, flight operations will be halted from 6:00 PM on October 25 until 9:00 AM on October 26.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal government announced that schools and academic institutions would remain closed in several parts of the state following a notice from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast by October 24.

India Meteorological Department said on X, "The severe cyclonic storm "DANA" (pronounced as Dana) is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

" Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in both Odisha and West Bengal have been placed on standby. Additionally, rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on high alert.