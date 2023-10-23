Bangladesh train collision leaves 12 dead, several injured

DHAKA: A passenger train on Monday afternoon, rear-ended a goods train in Bhairab upazila, Kishoreganj, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and multiple injuries, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Firefighter Rasel from Bhairab Bazar Fire Station confirmed the incident, which caused damage to two rear coaches of the Egarosindhur Godhuli train.

Witnesses reported individuals trapped under the train, while Bhairab Station Master Yusuf stated that the death toll is likely to rise, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Bhairab Station Master Yusuf said, "The incident took place around 3:30 pm. The death toll is expected to rise further. Rail connectivity from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet and Kishoreganj is suspended."

Rail connectivity from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, and Kishoreganj has been suspended, and rescue efforts by police and fire service personnel are ongoing at the scene. Twelve deaths have been reported at the time of filing this report.

This is a developing story.