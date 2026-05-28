Bangladesh saves 'Donald Trump' from Eid sacrifice

The animal’s former owner, agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha, earlier said his brother named the buffalo “Donald Trump” because of its unusual blond hair resembling that of the US president.

He said the buffalo had attracted curious visitors and social media attention even before it was sold.

Mridha said the animal received special care at the farm, including four baths a day and four meals daily.

According to local media reports, "Trump's long blond hair, cream-coloured body and pinkish nose made it stand out among thousands of animals prepared for Eid trading and sacrifice rituals."

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most buffaloes are dark-skinned. Livestock officials estimate that more than 12 million animals, including goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes, will be sacrificed during Eid in Bangladesh, when many poorer families get a rare opportunity to eat meat.