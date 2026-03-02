Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a hard-line cleric who made Iran a regional power, dies at 86

Khomeini’s Choice

With Khomeini’s backing, Khamenei became president in October 1981, serving two terms, until Aug. 3, 1989.

In the jostling to succeed Khomeini after his death in 1989, Khamenei’s clerical credentials failed to meet the constitutional requirements. But according to accounts from the era, the parliament speaker, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Khomeini’s son, Ahmad, maintained that Khomeini’s dying wish had been for Khamenei to succeed him.

That blessing won the day, and Khamenei was elevated to ayatollah and supreme leader. As leader, he adopted a humble posture, calling himself “an individual with many faults and shortcomings, and truly a minor seminarian.”

He appeared to live modestly in a home-office complex where he met with heads of state in a sparsely furnished room with a beige carpet, a sofa and a few wooden chairs. The few photos from his private residence show cushions lined against the wall on the floor. Many details of his private life and finances remain opaque.

In 2013, Reuters reported that he controlled a state-owned business conglomerate worth around $95 billion built on “the systematic seizure of thousands of properties belonging to ordinary Iranians.” While the business gave him huge economic power, Reuters found no evidence that the ayatollah used it to enrich himself.

Khamenei had no qualms about taking stances that were anathema elsewhere.

He dismissed the Holocaust as “the myth of the massacre of Jews.” In 2005, he upheld the religious injunction issued by his predecessor urging Muslims to take the life of novelist Salman Rushdie over allegations that his book “The Satanic Verses” was blasphemous. In August 2022, a 24-year-old New Jersey man attacked Rushdie with a knife, stabbing him 10 times.