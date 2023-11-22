Australians driving less amid rising fuel prices: Poll

CANBERRA: A majority of Australians are driving less amid a rise in fuel prices, according to a poll released on Wednesday.



According to the survey, which was published by independent NGO the Climate Council, 71 per cent of Australians have taken steps to reduce their driving expenses in response to petrol prices, including driving less, cutting back on vehicle maintenance and avoiding taking holidays using their car, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics in October identified rising automotive fuel costs as the biggest driver of inflation, with prices rising by an average of 7.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2023 between July and September.

A majority of respondents to the Climate Council survey, 54 per cent said they believed the government's planned fuel efficiency standard would save them money overall.

The federal government flagged the introduction of a fuel efficiency standard to incentivize the sale of low-emissions vehicles in its electric vehicle (EV) strategy in April but has not yet released any details of the policy.

Jennifer Rayner, head of Advocacy for the Climate Council, on Wednesday called on the government to fast-track the standard.

A consumer benefit analysis commissioned by the Climate Council and Electric Vehicle Council found that Australians could save up to A$10,000 ($6,558) on running costs over the lifetime of a vehicle with strong fuel efficiency standards.