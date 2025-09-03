As world heats up, ageing clock ticks faster: Study

Living through extreme heatwaves can accelerate the rate of ageing, according to research published on Monday.

Scientists analysed 15 years’ worth of health data from nearly 25,000 adults in Taiwan and found that two years of exposure to heat waves could speed up a person’s so-called biological ageing by eight to 12 extra days. It may not sound like a lot, but this number builds over time, said Cui Guo, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong who led the study, which was published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“This small number actually matters,” she said. “This was a study of a two-year exposure, but we know heat waves have actually been occurring for decades.”

The research comes as human-induced climate change is making heat waves more intense and long-lasting. The West Coast of the United States is suffering from sweltering temperatures, while Iran is experiencing searing heat. Record-breaking temperatures punished Europe, Japan and Korea this month. France recently experienced its second heat wave of the summer, sparking a national debate over air conditioning.

In 2024, the hottest year on record, climate change was responsible for 41 extra days of extreme heat worldwide, according to an analysis by World Weather Attribution.

Particular groups are more vulnerable to faster ageing because of heat, the researchers found. If you’re an older person who has lived through many heatwaves, you may age faster than a younger person who has had the same exposure, Guo said. Other factors, such as living without air conditioning or working outdoors, can also make your ageing rate significantly worse. Guo cautions this isn’t the same as losing literal days off your life; it reflects a measurable shift in biological ageing markers, not the calendar.

The study defined heat waves as both a period of at least two consecutive days of abnormally high temperatures, as well as any time when officials issued heat warnings. It also took the sum of a person’s heat exposure into account.

The researchers quantified the heat’s effects by comparing people’s biological age to their chronological age. Biological age is a measure of how healthy a person’s lungs, liver, and cells are compared with a perfectly healthy person, Guo said.

The study used 12 of these health measurements, known as biomarkers, to calculate how heat affected the rate of ageing for the study’s participants. The results accounted for individual factors that can affect ageing markers, such as exercise, smoking, and preexisting disease.

“Most countries are facing an ageing population,” Guo said. Since biological ageing is closely linked to death and many diseases, speeding it up can be an indicator of serious health problems.

The population of Taiwan, along with Italy, Spain and Hong Kong, ranks as one of the oldest in the world. In the United States, a little less than a quarter of the population is expected to be 65 or older by 2050. The research published Monday builds on other studies that have found similar detrimental health effects of heat exposure. A recent analysis of 3,600 older Americans found that living in 90°F (32.2°F) for at least 140 days a year could cause up to 14 months of additional ageing.

Unlike the study in Taiwan, the research in the United States did not account for some individual factors that might affect health, like smoking. Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who was not involved in either study, said that such factors make a large health impact, and accounting for them is key to correctly analysing the effects of heat on a population.

Other long-term changes can make a difference, too, Ebi said. Over a period as long as 15 years, a population may slowly acclimate to hotter temperatures, including finding new ways to cope with heat. The authors of the Taiwan study suggested that a moderate increase in the number of households with air conditioners correlated with diminished ageing from heat over time.

“The results may have implications for public health interventions,” said Ebi, noting that there are ways that governments can intervene to protect people in a warming world. For example, residents of Oregon can use Medicaid funding to buy an air conditioner if they have health conditions that can get worse in hot weather, she said. But, air conditioners should not be considered an ideal solution because the energy they use can make the outside air hotter and contribute to climate change, Ebi said.

Extreme heat can also present other, less direct risks to health. High temperatures have been found to worsen air quality and set the stage for other disasters, such as wildfires, drought, and storms.

“People just have low awareness that heat kills or that, in this case, has adverse health consequences,” Ebi said. “That’s just been a persistent challenge.”

©️The New York Times Company