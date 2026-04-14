Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

“They have chosen not to accept our terms,” Vance had said in a news conference in Islamabad. “We leave here with a very simple proposal: a method of understanding that is our final and best offer,” he said, adding that "We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.”

Guterres said that given the deeply rooted differences, an “agreement cannot be reached overnight” and called on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached.

“At the same time, the ceasefire must absolutely be preserved. All violations must cease,” Guterres said, adding that after weeks of destruction and distress, it is clear that there is no military solution to the current conflict in the Middle East.