Activist highlights human rights violations in PoK

GENEVA: United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) central spokesperson, Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, highlighted human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He urged the United Nations to intervene and ask Pakistan to fulfill its international obligations and respect human rights.

He made the remarks at a side event organised on the sidelines of the ongoing 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Khan emphasised that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been facing difficulties since the illegal occupation of Pakistan.

He said that the people of PoK have never been granted the rights they deserve as successive governments in Islamabad have continued to treat them unfairly.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan said, "Pakistan invaded Kashmir on 22 October 1947 and since that day we have been victims of the state-sponsored terrorism. We are ruled by Pakistani officers and common people have no say. Though we have a Legislative Assembly, we have no power to legislate. Recently, Pakistan appointed a military officer as a finance secretary to control the businesses of our region."

He further said, "People have been protesting since March last year because there is a shortage of electricity. They don't have wheat, essential items and Pakistanis are not ready to listen to their voices."

The wheat subsidy problem, load shedding, illegal land occupation, and resource exploitation are major sources of anger for the local residents. Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan called on UN and international community to make Pakistan accountable for its activities in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Khan said, "In the name of development, they are occupying our area, resources and land. In the name of defence, the Pakistan military is occupying the resorts, tourist areas. It is high time that the international community, United Nations should make Pakistan accountable."



