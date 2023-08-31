Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judgements within two years

ABU DHABI: The courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have issued 3,621 multilingual judicial rulings during the years 2021 and 2022 to implement a bilingual litigation and judicial system that meets the requirements of residents and investors of various nationalities.

The move aligns with Abu Dhabi government directives to provide an environment attractive to investments and support economic growth.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, affirmed that the establishment of an innovative judicial system that provides world-class services reflects the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Head of the Judicial Department, to enhance the judicial system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counsellor Al Abri indicated that the Judicial Department focuses on ensuring easy access to justice by streamlining procedures, making all services available electronically and remotely, and expanding the bilingual litigation system, which is the first in the Arab region, to guarantee the right of foreigners to understand litigation procedures and decisions.

He also added that the multilingual rulings are issued in English, Hindi, Russian, Filipino, Urdu, and Chinese, in addition to the Arabic language, over the past two years to implement the Judicial Department strategic plan, which focuses on sustainability, business continuity and future foresight.

Al Abri clarified that integrating judicial processes in all its stages on modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and machine learning contributed to providing interactive case registration in Abu Dhabi courts, enabling applicants and litigants to register cases without the need for complete knowledge of the laws and judicial procedures followed.