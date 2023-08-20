7 killed, dozens injured in missile attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv

KIEV: At least seven people were killed and more than 90 others injured when a missile fired by Russia hit the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

Ten police officers and 12 children were among those injured in the attack, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

The missile hit a theatre in the central square of the city, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement published on the ministry's website.

Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported that the theatre had hosted a drone exhibition at the time of the attack.