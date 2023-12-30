Begin typing your search...
5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude
BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Next Story