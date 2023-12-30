Begin typing your search...

5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude

30 Dec 2023
5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
Representative Image (IANS)

BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS

