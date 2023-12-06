Begin typing your search...

5.2-magnitude quake rocks Philippines

The quake that hit the island at 0155 GMT was epicentreed 8.67 degrees north latitude and 126.69 degrees east longitude

ByIANSIANS|6 Dec 2023 6:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 06:15:43.0  )
MANILA: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Mindanao island in Philippines on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit the island at 0155 GMT was epicentreed 8.67 degrees north latitude and 126.69 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 10 km.

IANS

