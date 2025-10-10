30 TTP terrorists killed in intelligence based ops in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Thirty Taliban terrorists involved in the recent killing of 11 soldiers, including a Lt Colonel and a Major, were "sent to hell” in a series of "retribution operations" conducted in Orakzai district of northwest Pakistan, the army said on Friday.

Eleven military personnel were killed in clashes with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's in Orakzai district earlier this week.

In a statement issued on Friday, the army said that security forces have been conducting a series of retribution operations against "Fitna al-Khawarij" after the heinous incident that occurred in Orakzai district on October 7, resulting in the killing of 11 military personnel.

It added that during an operation in the Jamal Maya area of Orakzai, conducted based on credible intelligence, all 30 Khwarij involved in the terrorist incident "have been sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire.

“These successful operations have avenged the heinous act and have brought the main perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned TTP as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that security personnel were engaged in “safeguarding the motherland against the enemy by risking their lives”.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces’ “courageous” operation against the terrorists.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the efforts of security forces, saying that the nation stood with them in the fight against terrorism.

“We will not let the terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij hide anywhere in Pakistan,” he added.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with overall violence surging by 46 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, a media report said last week.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67 per cent (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25 per cent of fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces.