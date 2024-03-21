Begin typing your search...

3 killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing - police

The blast mostly killed civilians who had gathered in front of the bank to withdraw cash, the Kandahar police department said in a statement.

KABUL: A suicide bombing in front of a bank killed at least three people and injured 12 others in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Thursday, local police said.

