3 Indians rescued after Russian drone strike on Black Sea ship depart Romania for India

"Three Indian nationals, Shri Sahil Sandhu, Shri Ashwini Kumar and Shri Harman Singh, departed for India today (Saturday), the mission said on Saturday.

"The Embassy provided all necessary support and assistance to facilitate their return. We express our sincere gratitude to the Romanian authorities, Constanța County Hospital, and the Romanian rescue teams for their invaluable assistance, cooperation and support," it said.

The vessel, owned by a Turkish company and carrying corn from Ukraine’s Izmail port to Ravenna in Italy, was struck while sailing in the Black Sea outside Romania’s territorial waters on Monday.

Two foreign seafarers were killed, and several crew members were injured. All 3 Indian nationals survived, although one was injured and received medical treatment in Romania.

The nationality of those killed in the attack was not immediately known.