270 Indian nationals repatriated from Thailand by IAF flights in coordinated effort

BANGKOK: At least 270 Indian nationals, including 26 women, were repatriated from Thailand’s Mae Sot city to India by two special Indian Air Force (IAF) flights, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement on Thursday.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai province in Thailand, in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government, facilitated the repatriation process.

According to the Indian Embassy, these Indian nationals recently crossed into Thailand from the Myawaddy region of Myanmar, where they were allegedly working in cyber scam centres. They were detained by Thai authorities for violating immigration laws after entering Thailand illegally.

The Indian Embassies in Thailand and Myanmar are working with the respective host governments to secure the repatriation of those Indians who were allegedly involved in scamming activities and are still in Myanmar.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer overseas. Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand,” the Embassy of India in Bangkok posted on X.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that India has been working closely with the authorities in Thailand for the early repatriation of Indian nationals who were detained in the country after crossing over from Myanmar.

“We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities. They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries regarding the issue.