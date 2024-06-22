22 suspected terrorists arrested from different parts of Pakistan’s Punjab

LAHORE: Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot with the arrest of 22 suspected terrorists of ISIS, TTP and other banned organisations.



According to a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman, it conducted 152 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab this week and arrested 22 suspected terrorists belonging to ISIS, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

The spokesperson said the alleged terrorists have been arrested from areas like Lahore, Attock, Sheikhupura, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi.

Explosives weighing 1,645 grams, three hand grenades, one IED bomb, 12 detonators, a safety fuse wire measuring 32 feet, a pistol and banned literature have allegedly been recovered from them.

"The arrested terrorists had planned to sabotage in Punjab and wanted to target important installations and personalities," the spokesperson said.

He said the police have registered 19 cases against the terrorists and shifted them to an unknown location for interrogation.