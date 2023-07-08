2 dead, 1 missing after fire erupts at oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY: At least two people were killed and one person is missing after a fire erupted at the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform at the Bay of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, CNN reported citing the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) statement.

Around 321 workers out of the 328 who were working on the structure when the fire broke out have been evacuated, Pemex said.

Four boats have been sent to contain the fire on the oil platform. Earlier, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said that at least six people were wounded.

In a video shared by Pemex on Twitter, Pemex Director Romero Oropeza said two people who died and the one missing are from the company that was working from the company that was working at the facility, CNN reported.

He said that the victims were not from Pemex company. Romero Oropeza said the part of the platform where the fire erupted has been completely destroyed, the report said.

According to Oropeza, Pemex is carrying out an investigation to find the cause of the fire. He stated that the company is now focusing its efforts to find the missing person and starting operations again.

Speaking to CNN, some employees of other platforms said that the flames can be seen from the nearby platforms, indicating that the incident is of considerable magnitude.

In a press conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Pemex firefighters were battling the blaze and the Mexican Navy was also involved in the efforts, according to CNN.

In a statement, Pemex said, "It will continue to report on the control, extinction of the fire and damage assessment throughout the day."