Old, unrelated images linked to Haryana clashes

NEW DELHI: Multiple images claiming to be representative of the clashes that broke out between two groups in Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district on July 31 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra have gone viral on social media.

Users have shared these images asking Hindus to protest against ‘jihadi traitors’.

A reverse image search revealed that many images showed the clash between police personnel and protesters during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur in December 2019.