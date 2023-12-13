DTNEXT
Do you think the TN government must announce monetary incentives for flood relief volunteers?
By
DTNEXT Bureau
|
12 Dec 2023 10:45 PM GMT
( Updated:
2023-12-12 22:46:07.0
)
Poll Results:
Yes:
62.50%
No:
12.50%
Can't Say:
25.00%
DTNEXT Bureau
