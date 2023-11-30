Did Palestinians wave Tricolour to avoid getting shot?

CHENNAI: A video of a group of young women in hijabs carrying the tricolour in their hands has gone viral.

It is claimed that men and women in the clip are seen leaving Palestine with the tricolour in their hands as Israeli soldiers do not fire at Indians.

AltNews found that the video pertains to Muslim women from India who arrived in Iraq for the pilgrimage in the month of Arbaeen. It has nothing to do with the Israel-Hamas war.