Did Hamas kill men by throwing them off a building?

Footage was from an old, unrelated video of ISIS militants hurling men, accused of homosexuality, off the roof of a building in Iraq. It is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-11 22:30:39.0  )
Did Hamas kill men by throwing them off a building?
ISRAEL: Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, a video allegedly shows Hamas militants throwing four persons off the roof of a building. A user wrote, “Hamas executes citizens suspected of collaborating with Israel by throwing them from the roof of a building!”

AltNews found that this footage was from an old, unrelated video of ISIS militants hurling men, accused of homosexuality, off the roof of a building in Iraq. It is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

