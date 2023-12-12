Did Hamas kill men by throwing them off a building?

ISRAEL: Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, a video allegedly shows Hamas militants throwing four persons off the roof of a building. A user wrote, “Hamas executes citizens suspected of collaborating with Israel by throwing them from the roof of a building!”

AltNews found that this footage was from an old, unrelated video of ISIS militants hurling men, accused of homosexuality, off the roof of a building in Iraq. It is being falsely linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.