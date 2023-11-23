DeTect: WC video shared with misleading claims on PM





CHENNAI: Several clips of PM Modi at the closing ceremony of the World Cup Final have gone viral. Modi can be seen handing over the trophy to the Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Immediately after this, Modi walks off the stage leaving the Australian skipper alone. Users implied that the gesture was disrespectful and reflected badly on India as a host country. AltNews found the original video clearly shows that Modi greeted Cummins and interacted with him before moving on to greet the rest of the team.