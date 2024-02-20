Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video of elderly lady’s outburst not from farmers’ stir

Several users shared this clip suggesting that it is a recent incident and related to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-20 01:30:28.0  )
DeTect: Video of elderly lady’s outburst not from farmers’ stir
Screengrab of the viral video

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the recent farmers’ agitation, a video of an elderly woman has gone viral.

The woman is seen raging against a few individuals at a sit-in protest in the middle of a road.

AltNews found the footage pertains to nearly two-year old incident and is related to a dispute between petrol pump owners and a liquor shop owner and that the lady was frustrated by the blockade.

Farmers protestDelhi chaloDelhi Farmers protestFarmers protest viral videoviral videoAltNewstruth exposed
DTNEXT Bureau

