DeTect: Video of elderly lady’s outburst not from farmers’ stir

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the recent farmers’ agitation, a video of an elderly woman has gone viral.

The woman is seen raging against a few individuals at a sit-in protest in the middle of a road.

Several users shared this clip suggesting that it is a recent incident and related to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

AltNews found the footage pertains to nearly two-year old incident and is related to a dispute between petrol pump owners and a liquor shop owner and that the lady was frustrated by the blockade.