DeTect: Video of Egyptian siege shared as that of Gaza

The Israeli military claimed to have found weapons in the location even as Hamas called the discovery staged.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-18 01:31:01.0  )
CHENNAI: This week, Israeli forces raided the al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip as part of an “operation against Hamas”.

A clip has gone viral with scenes of shooting inside the premises of the hospital.

AltNews found that the video is from Egypt and dates back to 2013 when violence broke out after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was removed from his position.

DTNEXT Bureau

