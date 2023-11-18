DeTect: Video of Egyptian siege shared as that of Gaza

CHENNAI: This week, Israeli forces raided the al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip as part of an “operation against Hamas”.

The Israeli military claimed to have found weapons in the location even as Hamas called the discovery staged.

A clip has gone viral with scenes of shooting inside the premises of the hospital.

AltNews found that the video is from Egypt and dates back to 2013 when violence broke out after Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was removed from his position.