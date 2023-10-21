Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Ronaldo hasn’t extended his support to Palestine

On carefully listening to the audio in the viral clip, AltNews found that at the beginning of the video Ronaldo says: "Hello, this is for children of Syria".

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Oct 2023 7:15 PM GMT
DeTect: Ronaldo hasn't extended his support to Palestine
Cristiano Ronaldo

CHENNAI: A video of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral with the claim that he expressed his support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

On carefully listening to the audio in the viral clip, AltNews found that at the beginning of the video Ronaldo says: “Hello, this is for children of Syria”.

The video is from 2016 and was posted as a partnership project between Ronaldo and the non-governmental organisation Save The Children to support the children in Syria.

DTNEXT Bureau

