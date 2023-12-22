DeTect: Old photos shared as that of Hamas’s new tunnels

TEL AVIV: Recently, social media users shared photos of some tunnels linking them to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

It is claimed that the images depict the Hamas tunnel system, with the Israel Defense Force being quoted as saying that the 1,300-tunnel network, located 80 meters below the ground in Gaza, spans over 500 km.

AltNews found that the oldest of these pictures was from 2011, while the most recent was from 2018.

None are related to the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.