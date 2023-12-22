Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Old photos shared as that of Hamas’s new tunnels

It is claimed that the images depict the Hamas tunnel system, with the Israel Defense Force being quoted as saying that the 1,300-tunnel network, located 80 meters below the ground in Gaza, spans over 500 km.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 7:02 PM GMT
DeTect: Old photos shared as that of Hamas's new tunnels
None are related to the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

TEL AVIV: Recently, social media users shared photos of some tunnels linking them to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

It is claimed that the images depict the Hamas tunnel system, with the Israel Defense Force being quoted as saying that the 1,300-tunnel network, located 80 meters below the ground in Gaza, spans over 500 km.

AltNews found that the oldest of these pictures was from 2011, while the most recent was from 2018.

None are related to the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israel-Palestine conflict Israel-Palestine War Israel-Palestine Israel Defense Force IDF Gaza
DTNEXT Bureau

