DeTect: Amit Shah did not ignore CJI’s greetings at I-Day event

Against this backdrop, a picture went viral in which the CJI is seen greeting Home Minister Amit Shah, while the latter looks elsewhere.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Aug 2023 6:36 PM GMT
Home Minister Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Several dignitaries including the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, attended the Independence Day celebrations held at the Red Fort. Against this backdrop, a picture went viral in which the CJI is seen greeting Home Minister Amit Shah, while the latter looks elsewhere. Many users alleged that Shah was ignoring the CJI’s greetings. In this longer video, it can be seen that Shah stood up from his seats when Chandrachud arrives, greets him with folded hands and shakes his hand.

TruthexposedChief Justice of IndiaDY ChandrachudRed FortCJI’s greetings
DTNEXT Bureau

