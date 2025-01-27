Why Arittapatti, TN's first biodiversity heritage site, must be protected

CHENNAI: Tucked away in the verdant landscapes of Tamil Nadu is Arittapatti – a village nestled in the Melur block of Madurai district, which has been in the news for the massive protests against the proposed tungsten mining that was cancelled by the Union government recently. The main reason for cancellation was the adverse impact a mining project would have on Arittapatti’s rich ecological and cultural history significance.

Arittapatti was declared as a Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) by the State government in 2022. It’s not only Tamil Nadu’s first BHS but also has the distinction of being India’s 35th BHS.

Home to an astonishing array of flora and fauna, the village is a veritable paradise for nature enthusiasts and conservationists. Arittapatti’s history dates back to the 8th Century CE, when Jain monks and traders frequented the area.

The village’s strategic location on the ancient trade route between Madurai and Rameswaram made it an important centre for commerce and cultural exchange.

Over the centuries, Arittapatti was ruled by various dynasties, including the Pandyas, the Vijayanagara Empire, and the Nayaks of Madurai. Each of these dynasties left an indelible mark on the village’s architecture, art, and culture.

Arittapatti boasts of 250 species of birds, including three critically important raptors: Laggar Falcon, Shaheen Falcon, and Bonelli’s Eagle. The region’s unique geography, characterised by a chain of seven hillocks or inselbergs, creates a watershed that supports an extensive network of lakes, natural springs, and check dams. This intricate water management system provides a habitat for a diverse range of avian species, making Arittapatti a birdwatcher’s delight.

It’s also a sanctuary for various wildlife species including the Indian Pangolin, Slender Loris, and Pythons. The declaration of Arittapatti as a BHS ensured the conservation of these species and their habitats.

The village is dotted with numerous megalithic structures, rock-cut temples, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, and Jain beds. The Anaikondan Lake, built during the reign of the Pandyas in the 16th Century, is a testament to the ingenuity of engineers who built the ancient water management system.

The Samanar Hills Cave Temple built during the 8th Century was carved out of a natural rock formation, and remains a repository of sculptures and carvings of Jain Tirthankaras. The Panchapandavar Cave, a rock-cut retreat that was once the hallowed domain of Jain ascetics, is also a significant historical site in the region.