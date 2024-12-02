House to adopt resolution against Arittapatti tungsten mining

CHENNAI: Beginning on December 9, the two-day session of the House will see the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) adopt a resolution demanding the revocation of the license granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for the Tungsten mining project in Madurai.

Talking to media persons at the Assembly Secretariat after chairing the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said that Chief Minister MK Stalin would move a resolution on the opening day demanding the scrapping of the mining project. According to the session agenda of the House circulated by the state information department, the government resolution to be moved by the Chief Minister would demand the cancellation of the licence granted to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for mining tungsten in Madurai district.

The resolution would also urge the Union government not to grant mining licenses without the approval of the concerned state government. Chief Minister M K Stalin's led DMK regime has already urged the Union government to scrap the project, which would comprise, among other areas, Arittapatti, a village known for its biodiversity and historical significance. According to the Assembly schedule, the session would begin at 9.30 am at the Assembly hall on December 9 and 10.

The House business would begin with obituary references to deceased former MLAs and eminent personalities. Sri Lankan Tamil Nationalist Leader R Sambandan, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddadeb Bhattacharya, former CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechery, Bishop Ezra Sargunam, industrialist Ratan Tata, former state chief secretary P Sankar and 'Murasoli' Selvam are among the eminent personalities to be remembered on the first day of the session.

On the second day, the House would debate and vote on the supplementary estimates for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Various bills would be reviewed and passed on the same day.