Ramadoss got no democratic right to block son’s yatra: Anbumani camp

CHENNAI: Even as the state police directed the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to take note of concerns raised by PMK founder S Ramadoss against a statewide rally started by his son, Anbumani, leaders in the latter's camp asserted that the rally will be conducted as planned.

Anbumani’s supporter K Balu, PMK spokesperson, met the IGP (north) on Saturday to seek clarification on the circular issued by the state police pertaining to the rally. "The circular has been misunderstood. The circular doesn’t refer to any ban on the rally but only apprises the district police about the concerns raised by Ramadoss," Balu told reporters.

Balu said that Anbumani has the authority to use the party flag and conduct events such as rallies. "Anbumani is elected by the general council and recognised by the Election Commission of India. PMK is a democratic party and any one individual, including Ramadoss, cannot take all the decisions," he added, defying the diktat of the octogenarian party founder who has been issuing orders which rebel son has loyally disobeyed.

Balu added that the rally will be conducted as per the plan. "The yatra is to fulfil the dreams of Ramadoss. He should be proud. The rally is to dethrone DMK and to safeguard the rights of the people," he said.