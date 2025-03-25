Madras HC bench recuses from hearing petition filed by Tasmac against ED proceedings

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court recused from hearing the petitions moved by the State government and Tasmac challenging the search proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar said they cannot continue the case and recused from hearing it. Further, the bench directed the registry to list the matter before an alternate bench.

On March 20, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the State-run liquor retailer, moved the Madras High Court challenging the search and inquiry proceedings initiated by the ED, alleging that the central agency violated the basic structure of federalism and seperation powers.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the ED was continuously violating the principles of federalism and separation of powers. The officials and employees of Tasmac, including women, were harassed, he alleged, nothing that they were detained for three days until midnight in the name of search, he added.

Appearing for Tasmac, senior counsel Vikram Chaudhary contended that the ED barged into a public organisation without communication in writing.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, who appeared on behalf of the ED, objected to the arguments. “The ED has issued a warrant to Tasmac officers and obtained acknowledgement. It doesn’t have to take permission in writing,” he said.

After hearing the case, the bench had posted the matter on March 25 for ED's counter. However, when the matter was called up on Tuesday, the bench recused from hearing.