Zonal secy murder: PMK to protest against killer gangs

CHENNAI: After a PMK functionary named Nagaraj in Chengalpattu was hacked to death by a gang, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has announced a protest at the Chengalpattu town on Tuesday to curb contract killers' gang in the state.

"The murder that occured in a busy spot shows the poor state of law and order. Persons behind the murder are in ganja business and other criminal activities. The town is in the hands of contract killers for several decades. Number of murders by contract killers in the district are increasing. It is condemnable that the police fail to take counter action, " Anbumani Ramadoss said in a statement



He recalled the three party functionaries have been killed in 50 days. During the last 6 months, more than 20 murders have occurred in the district.

"If Uttar Pradesh police could curb gangs, why not Tamil Nadu police do the same?" he asked.

He announced that a protest will be held at 11 am near Ambedkar Statue in which Anbumani Ramadoss will participate.