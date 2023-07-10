Zonal secy of PMK murdered by gang in Chengalpattu on Sunday night

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man who was the zonal secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was murdered by a group of men in Chengalpattu on Sunday night. After the incident police shot and caught one of the killers at midnight.

The deceased Nagaraj was a flower vendor and also the zonal secretary of the PMK party in Chengalpattu. On Sunday around 11 pm after closing the shop Nagaraj was about to leave home when six men who came on three bikes surrounded Nagaraj and attacked him with sickles.

On impact with severe cut injuries Nagaraj dead on the spot. On information the Chengalpattu Town police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

Soon after the incident hundreds of PMK supporters gathered outside the Chengalpattu GH and protested seeking the arrest of the killers. They also blocked the National Highway and staged the protest.

The Chengalpattu DIG who visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and promised them that the killers will be arrested soon and action will be taken against them.

Special teams were formed by the police to nab the murderers and during the investigation, they found that the group left via Paranur when searching in the area the police found a young man standing near the railway track in Pullipakkam suspiciously.

When the police tried to go near him he reportedly started to attack the policemen and then the police shot on his left leg and arrested him. During the inquiry, police found he was Ajay (20) Chinna Natham in Chengalpattu and he was one among the six men who murdered the zonal secretary.

Ajay was admitted to the Kancheepuram GH treatments since the police found it was not safe to admit Ajay in Chengalpattu GH as the hospital was surrounded by PMK supporters. A case has been registered and the search is on to nab others who are missing.