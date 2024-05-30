YouTuber TTF Vasan gets bail, told to post video apologising for his act

CHENNAI: Infamous YouTuber TTF Vasan, who was arrested late on Wednesday by Madurai Anna Nagar police for allegedly flouting several road traffic rules while driving his car, was granted bail by a court in Madurai on Thursday.

While granting him bail, the Madurai court directed him to post a video apologising for his and assuring that he would not engage in such activities again, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, speaking to the media personnel who had gathered at the court premises when he was produced there, Vasan raised several questions about the charges against him and sought justice.

If he was accused of being bad influence on the people, what about government-run Tasmac liquor shops that dot public space in Tamil Nadu, he asked. “Don’t they get spoiled by seeing the liquor shops? There are so many people who ride without helmets. Drunk drivers are charged with drunk driving. Why am I the only one charged with murder? I need justice,” he said, before being taken away by the police officials who brought him to the court.

Vasan, a vlogger who is popular among the masses, especially the youth, was arrested by Madurai Anna Nagar police for talking on mobile phone while driving and also allegedly driving his car recklessly endangering public lives. He was charged under seven sections and was summoned for questioning before being placed under arrest.

The YouTuber was going from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai on May 15 when the alleged incident happened.