Controversial YouTuber TTF Vasan arrested by Madurai police for reckless driving

CHENNAI: Controversial YouTuber TTF Vasan was arrested by the police in Madurai under six sections, including driving his car recklessly and talking on mobile phone while driving.

Vasan was arrested in September 2023 after a dangerous bike stunt, which he performed for shooting a video for social media, resulted in an accident. The court had cancelled his driving licence temporarily.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, he recent announced to his social media followers that has made a comeback. Since then, he has been driving around on his car shooting videos that are uploaded on his social media handle.

Recently, Armed Reserve sub-inspector and Madurai district social media monitoring cell officer Manibarathi filed a complaint with the Anna Nagar police in Madurai, accusing Vasan driving his car recklessly near Vandiyur toll gate around 7.50 pm on May 15. He was reportedly going from Chennai to Thoothukudi via Madurai.

The YouTuber also put people's lives in danger by talking on the mobile phone while driving, the complaint added. The news report said Vasan had posted the video on social media.

Following the complaint, the police booked a case under six sections and summoned him for questioning. He was later placed under arrest, said the report.