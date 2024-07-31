YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar recovers after treatment for chest pain

COIMBATORE: YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was treated at a hospital in Salem after he complained of chest pain while being taken to Chennai from Tirupur on Wednesday.

He was taken to Puzhal prison from Tirupur under heavy police escort.

As the vehicle reached Attur in Salem, Shankar claimed to have severe chest pain. He was immediately admitted to Attur Government Hospital.

Following treatment for over two hours, Shankar was deemed fit and discharged from the hospital.

He was then taken to Chennai. Several cases were filed against Shankar, who was detained under Goondas Act in various police stations across Tamil Nadu.

The Coimbatore cyber crime wing police arrested Shankar from Theni on 4 May for his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel during an interview to another YouTube channel.