YouTube channel 'Red Pix 24×7' apologises for airing controversial remarks by 'Savukku' Shankar on women police

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of Felix Gerald, CEO of 'Red Pix 24x7' and the second accused in the case regarding alleged defamatory remarks made by 'Savukku' Shankar about women police officials, the YouTube channel has issued an apology for airing the controversial interview.

'Red Pix 24×7', on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, clarified that they did not agree with YouTuber and whistleblower Shankar's remarks on women police officers in Tamil Nadu, and that it was not the channel's opinion.

On April 30, Felix Gerald had interviewed Shankar on a topic 'Why Savukku Media is Targeted? whereas Shankar made the disparaging remarks.

Red Pix media in their post said that it "holds women's dignity and self-esteem in the highest regard. The comments have caused distress to the women serving in the police force. Therefore, Red Pix media was extending a sincere apology for broadcasting the interview. The controversial video has been made private, so no one else can see it."

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore police from Theni on May 4 for making disparaging remarks against women police officials during an interview on YouTube channel 'Red Pix 24x7' with its Felix Gerald.

On Tuesday, the fourth judicial magistrate court extended Shankar’s judicial remand till May 28 in the case. He has again been lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

At least seven FIRs have already been filed against Shankar. The Goondas Act too has been invoked against him.

He has been booked for several offences, including for possession of ganja, forgery, stalking, and harassment of women. Today, a fresh case was registered against him at Coimbatore Race Course Road Police Station for his comments during the same interview against late politician and Thevar community patriarch Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.