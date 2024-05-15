Fresh case against 'Savukku' Shankar, this time for comments on Muthuramalinga Thevar

CHENNAI: Yet another case has been registered against YouTuber, whistleblower and political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar and 'Red Pix 24x7' YouTube channel CEO Felix Gerald at the Coimbatore Race Course Road Police Station for making ‘defamatory’ comments about Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

In this case, a complaint was filed over 'Savukku’ Shankar’s ‘defamatory’ comments about the politician and patriarch of the Thevar community on the 'Red Pix 24x7' YouTube channel. The case has been registered under sections pertaining to inciting tensions between communities.

Meanwhile, the fourth judicial magistrate court on Tuesday extended Shankar’s judicial remand till May 28 in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against women police personnel in the state. He has again been lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore police from Theni on May 4 for making disparaging remarks against women police officials during an interview on YouTube channel 'Red Pix 24x7' with its Felix Gerald.

Seven FIRs have already been filed against Shankar. The Goondas Act too has been invoked against him.

He has been booked for several offences, including for possession of ganja, forgery, stalking, and harassment of women.

Felix Gerald too has been arrested. He is the second accused in the case against Shankar's remarks during his interview with the former.