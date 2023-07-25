Youth’s murder in Nellai: Kin cry ‘honour killing’, cops claim killed in drunken brawl

MADURAI: A youth was allegedly murdered by a gang near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district on Sunday. The victim has been identified as K Muthaiya (19) of Swamidoss Nagar, Thisayanvilai.

Tension prevailed in the wake of the murder as some of the relatives of the victim treated the incident as ‘honour killing’ and refused to accept the body until the accused were arrested.

Sources said that the victim was a son of a cobbler. When the victim was working at a wedding card selling store, he fell in love with a co-worker belonging to a different caste.

Enraged over this, some relatives of the girl were said to have indulged in the crime, sources said. However, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, when contacted, denied any such honour killing motive and added that the murder occurred owing to some quarrel between the victim and few others of the same community. Two suspects have been picked up for interrogation. Thisayanvilai police have filed a case, the SP said.

Sources from Thisayanvilai said Suresh (19) and Mathiazhagan (31) of Kakkan Nagar were likely to be arrested. These two men and the victim were allegedly engaged in a drunken brawl, leading to the killing.