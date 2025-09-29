Begin typing your search...

    Youths high on ganja hack two men over loud music in Kancheepuram
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Two brothers were brutally attacked with machetes by a group of intoxicated youths in Kancheepuram on Monday, after asking them to turn down loud music.

    According to police, the victims, Dilly Babu and Shankar of Kilkadirpur, had confronted a group of youngsters playing songs at high volume near their house.

    The youths, reportedly under the influence of drugs, grew enraged and assaulted the brothers with machetes, a Daily Thanthi report said.

    Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kancheepuram Government Hospital by neighbours, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

    Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the attackers who fled the scene after the assault.

