Youth washed away in GA canal in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth was washed away in the GA canal in Thanjavur and the body was retrieved on Thursday. It is said, J Mohammed Ibrahim (26), an engineer from Sundaram Nagar in Thanjavur who was working abroad came to his native place on leave.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Ibrahim went to take a bath in GA Canal along with his friends, and suddenly, he was washed away.

Soon, the public, along with his friends, searched for him but in vain. On information, Thanjavur Taluk police rushed to the spot along with the fire and rescue personnel and searched for him, but their search was futile.

On Thursday, the team continued to search and retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A case was registered, and investigations are on.