Youth warned by parents for taking loan via app ends life

COIMBATORE: An engineering graduate dies of suicide by hanging after his parents chided him for availing loan from an online loan app in Namakkal.

The deceased, K Logeshwaran, 22 from Karattumedu in Chellappa Colony had completed his fourth year of college in Karur and was waiting for exam results to commence his job search.

“He borrowed Rs 15,000 through an online loan app and managed to repay some amount. As the due date for paying the remaining amount got over, the agents from the online loan had pestered him to repay the money,” police said.

He was unable to pay the amount and also failed to give a proper reply. Therefore, the agents called up his parents, who were till then unaware of his borrowing and demanded them to settle the amount. The parents then chided Logeshwaran for borrowing money without their knowledge.

Depressed over the developments, Logeshwaran ended his life by hanging while alone in the house on Wednesday.

The neighbours, who saw Logeshwaran hanging, rushed him to Namakkal Government Hospital; however, doctors declared him to be brought dead.

On receiving information, the Namakkal police held inquiries and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.